Prabhas’ action biggie with KGF director Prashanth Neel is all set for a thunderstorm of numbers overseas. The film is doing phenomenally at the US Box office, and with three days left to go, it has already managed to enter the list of top Indian openers in North America.

The action extravaganza has already done a business of $1.51 million in the USA/Can region. With this gross collection, it has surpassed Pathaan, which opened at $1.49 million at the North American box office.

Taking note of the best opening from Indian films, Salaar has already managed to reach the sixth spot on the list of highest Indian openers in North American territory.

Expectations from Prabhas

Salaar is expected to drop one of the biggest openings in the region this year, as $1.7 million has been registered as the gross collection for the opening day. Apart from USA/Can’s numbers, this $1.7 million includes UK/IRE & EUR’s estimated collection for day 1 at $250K and US/NZ collection of almost $150K.

Salaar Sets Target

After beating Pathaan, Prabhas laid his eyes on the next target which is Adipurush. The film registered a gross collection of $1.53 Million and is the fifth-highest opener in 2023. However, there’s much time to speculate whether Prabhas will cross Adipurush’s number and beat his own target to claim the fifth spot.

Difficult To Reach The Top

It will be difficult for Prabhas’ film to generate hype and hysteria as strong as Animal, which collected $2.77 Million on the opening day. While Ranbir Kapoor‘s film sits at the top, Prabhas’ Salaar beating that number is an unimaginable task.

Check out the list of the top openers in the North American region for the year 2023.

Animal – $2.77 Million Leo – $2.53 Million Tiger 3 – $1.91 Million Jailer – $1.86 Million Adipurush – $1.53 Million Salaar – $1.51 Million (3 Days Left) Pathaan – $1.49 Million (No Premiers) Jawan – $1.37 Million (No Premiers)

Overseas Box Office

Talking about the overseas box office, Leo, with b, has been the biggest overseas this year, followed by Tiger 3’s $5 million worth of collection on Day 1.

Check out the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Indian openers overseas.

Leo – 8.1 Million Tiger 3 – $5 Million Animal – $4.9 Million Jailer – $4.9 Million Jawan – $4.7 Million (No Premiers)

