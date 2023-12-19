The world is ready to witness the clash of the titans, with Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas locking horns with their films Dunki and Salaar at the box office. While the two biggies release a day apart, Prabhas’ advance booking numbers have taken a high jump.

The booking commenced two days ago, and Prashanth Neel‘s action biggie collected 1.5 crore at the box office. It has now taken a massive jump of 302%, and with three days remaining to the release, the advance booking currently stands at a gross collection of 6.02 crore!

This number will definitely shoot up as the release day approaches. The final numbers might be surprising as the film might beat the advance booking numbers of Prabhas’ previous release, Adipurush, which collected 26.39 crore gross for day 1 in advance.

Salaar’s Day 1 Advance Booking (Hindi)

Salaar has registered a gross collection of 6.02 crore – a massive jump from the day when advance booking commence; even the advance booking numbers for the dubbed Hindi version have shown substantial growth of around 189%. While the film stood on only 3.8 lakh gross collection then, it now stands at 1.1 crore gross.

Salaar’s Advance Booking For Day 1 Fails To Beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

Meanwhile, Dunki was trailing a little behind Salaar when the ticket window opened for the advance booking for the opening day but Prabhas is currently trailing behind and has failed to surpass Shah Rukh Khan‘s social drama, which currently has registered a gross collection of 7.46 crore for day one box office.

Salaar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking – The Breakdown

Out of the 6.02 crore gross collection registered by Prabhas’ action biggie, the Telugu version has brought in 3.5 crore gross. Another 16 lakh gross has been added by the Telugu IMAX 2D version.

Prabhas Ready To Beast

Prabhas‘ jump at the ticket window ensures that the beast will beast over time, and within a day or two, the advance booking for the film might be one of the biggest advance bookings of this season.

Will Prabhas’ Opening Day Beat Dunki’s Day 2?

The clash will get interesting when Dunki’s day two box office battles for numbers with Salaar’s opening day. Will Prabhas beat Shah Rukh Khan’s numbers to bring in a monstrous opening? Time will definitely tell. It’s just a matter of 72 hours!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

