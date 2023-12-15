So far, 2023 has been a fantastic year for Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar has already made a historic comeback at the Indian box office and has a golden opportunity to end the year on a rocking note by unleashing a huge milestone. Will Dunki help him in doing that? Let’s discuss it below!

Shah Rukh Khan’s historic comeback

After the debacle of Zero in 2018, Shah Rukh decided to take a break from acting, and that turned out to be the best decision for him. After a gap of 4 years, he returned with a bang this year and left everyone’s jaw dropped with Pathaan. It did a business of 543.22 crores at the Indian box office.

While Pathaan was already a monstrous success, Shah Rukh Khan surprised everyone by beating himself. His Jawan came seven months after Pathaan and enjoyed an extraordinary run at the Indian box office. It inaugurated the 600 crore club for Bollywood and ended its lifetime run at 640.42 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan joins Prabhas to hit 1000 crores in a single year!

With Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan managed to rake in a collection of 1183.64 crores under his kitty. This has made him the only Indian actor to achieve 1000 crores in a single at the Indian box office after Prabhas.

Prabhas achieved this monumental feat in 2017 with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned a staggering 1031 crores.

Will Shah Rukh Khan hit the 1500 crore milestone?

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen for the third time in 2023. His Dunki is scheduled to release on 21st December. Considering the cumulative collection of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh needs 316.36 crores more to hit 1500 crores in a single year at the Indian box office.

Achieving this figure isn’t a difficult task, and if Dunki achieves 316.36 crores in India, Shah Rukh Khan will become the first Indian actor to hit the milestone of 1500 crores in a single year.

Let’s see what happens when Dunki releases, as the film will need strong word-of-mouth to unleash a milestone for the superstar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

