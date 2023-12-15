The wait is going to finish soon as we’re just days away from Salaar’s arrival. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film is high on action and emotional quotient and is expected to work well with the masses. The advance booking for this biggie is yet to commence and considering the festive season of Christmas, it is expected to rake in huge numbers in pre-sales at the Indian box office.

A day before the release of this upcoming action film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will be arriving at the Indian box office, so there’s a tussle between the two biggies for screen count. As of now, no final solution has come regarding the division of screens, so pre-sales have not started yet. However, it is expected to commence in a couple of days.

Expect a bumper response in pre-sales, but will Salaar beat Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo?

As Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are coming together for the first time, especially after the latter tasted a monstrous success with KGF Chapter 2, the expectations are really high from Salaar. Unlike Dunki, this one is a front-loaded affair and will be making most of its earnings during the initial days. So, all eyes will be set on how the film performs on the opening day and opening weekend.

Considering the stardom of Prabhas, Salaar will enjoy tremendous response in advance booking in Telugu-speaking states. Karnataka is also expected to join the party. The Southern states are enough to mint big money for the film in pre-sales for day 1. But will it beat the best of 2023? Let’s see how tough the competitor is!

Take a look at the top 5 advance bookings of 2023 at the Indian box office (Indian films):

Leo – 46.10 crores gross Jawan – 41 crores gross Animal – 34 crores gross Pathaan – 32.43 crores gross Adipurush – 26.50 crores gross

As we can see, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is at the top, and beating those numbers won’t be an easy task as Leo had no competition and on the other hand, Salaar is facing a competition of Dunki, so there’s a choice in front of audiences. However, the Prabhas starrer might get the benefit of hiked ticket rates if approved by the government in the Nizam region.

