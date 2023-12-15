Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Crosses 475 Crores, Will Enter 500 Crore Club Tomorrow

Animal is all set to be the fourth release of 2023 to enter the 500 Crore Club. Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan started it all, and this Ranbir Kapoor starrer would be following suit. Hopefully, at least either Dunki or Salaar (and preferably both) will be the next 500 crore earner before the year comes to a close.

Coming to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, the film has done well to reach this far with very good collections on a day-to-day basis. On Thursday, too, the film collected well and brought in 9.50 crores more. It’s a very good number for the 14th day, and now that the new week is beginning, it should fetch a double-digit score all over again. There are no new releases either, which means the stage is wide open for the family action drama to keep attracting audiences towards it.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has accumulated 481 crores to date, and today, it should go past the 490 crore mark. Tomorrow, the film will grow big all over again, and there is a possibility that the 15 crore mark will be crossed. At the very minimum, 12-13 crores will come in, which means the 500 crore mark will be comfortably crossed by tomorrow, and then some more will be added, too. It’s going to be a remarkable achievement indeed for all associated, and then one waits to see where the film eventually lands.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

