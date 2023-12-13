Animal: Ranbir Kapoor & Bobby Deol Had A Kissing Scene But It Was Deleted

After Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor stood out on the silver screen once again and tasted success with Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the pivotal roles, the film has been at the receiving end for glorifying toxic masculinity and violence. After being criticized by many, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma stood in support of the Vanga film.

It’s been 13 days since the film’s release, and different videos and photos of the film’s scenes continue to surface on the web every now and then. After Triptii Dimri’s leaked bold scenes, Deol has made a shocking yet interesting revelation about a scene that was chopped off. Scroll down for details.

Everyone’s aware that Animal was initially 3 hours and 51 minutes long. Owing to the time limitation, Sandeep Reddy Vanga chopped 30 minutes from the film, making its total run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Now in the latest interview, Bobby Deol revealed that there was a kissing scene between him and Ranbir Kapoor, which the director deleted. Interesting much?

Speaking to The Quint, Bobby Deol revealed, “There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love. He said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss.”

Bobby Deol further confirmed that you can watch it in the uncut Netflix version.

In the same interview, he also opened up about lying on top of Ranbir Kapoor without clothes. He stated that while they were practicing for that scene, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga asked him to punch RK and lie on top of him. He further revealed that the scene of him unzipping was Vanga’s idea to bring that ‘alpha thing’ to his character.

Well, we already can’t wait for the makers to announce the date of Animal’s OTT release.

