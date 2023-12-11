It’s been over 10 days since Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has hit the big screens, but the buzz around the film doesn’t seem to die down. Be it its massive collection at the box office or controversies around its plot; the film has kept the buzz alive for days now. While we saw a section of the audience bashing the film and slamming the director, filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma were seen voicing in support of Animal.

Recently, RGV took to his social media platform to pen a series of tweets slamming the film critics and people criticizing the RK starrer. Before that, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director was seen lending his support to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial after the release of the film, asking people not to teach filmmakers how to make a film. Now Kashyap has once again spoken about the same at length.

Speaking to the OTT play, Anurag Kashyap said that one cannot force responsibility on another as people either take responsibility themselves or they don’t. The filmmaker further said that only a handful of people watch a feminist film and could underline if it was a real feminist film or a pseudo-feminist film. He also said that people shouldn’t be afraid of being provoked because he thinks being provoked is a good thing.

Anurag Kashyap said, “A film like Animal has galvanized more feminists in this country than any other feminist film. It has created more discussion around misogyny than any other film. So it is doing something good. You need a provocateur in a society for people to understand. More people were taught feminism because of Animal and the discussions around it. Why are you scared of a provocateur? We are educated and learned people. Why are we afraid of someone who provokes us? I think being provoked is a good thing. I have always tried to make films to make people uncomfortable as a filmmaker. When I made Ugly I wanted people to go back and not sleep that night.”

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra and many others. After her performance and bold scenes in the film, Dimri has become the new National Crush. The actress has seen a massive spike in her social media followers. Meanwhile, Animal has minted Rs 717.46 crore worldwide.

