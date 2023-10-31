The Indian Rap scene is one that should be lauded for the kind of improvement it has witnessed over the past many years. From Baba Sehgal to Badshah, from Devang Patel to Dino James, from Honey Singh 1.0 to Honey Singh 3.0, we’ve witnessed an inflow of many brilliant artists, and Sonu Nigam is in complete agreement with the same.

Recently, Javed Akhtar talked in detail about how the dependence on rap songs to revive classic Hindi songs, giving a funny analogy of having Psychedelic lights in Ajanta or disco music in the Taj Mahal. I’m not saying Javed Ji is wrong because he’s specifically talking about the usage of rap in remixes.

But Sonu Nigam’s perspective on the rise of the Hip Hop genre, on the whole, is extraordinarily balanced and proves how experience makes you sound mature with the things you say about the industry you’ve been ruling for years now.

Sonu on loving Yo Yo Honey Singh & Badshah:

While conversing with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sonu opened up about his liking for desi rap, sharing an unabashed view on those who tend to criticize rap music without really knowing much about it. He said, “I love listening to Badshah, Honey Singh. I love listening to rap music. People who say bad things about rap, how dare you? How dare you criticize rap? How do you think whatever you think is right? Are the rappers ‘bevakoof’? Try and copy them when they rap.”

“Don’t disrespect the art!”

He asked the critics not to disrespect the art if it doesn’t meet the standard of their choice of music. Sonu Nigam added, “Feel their thought process; they put their entire lives into their work. Yes, they’re not great singers, that’s fine, but at least respect their art. Today, they’re saying deep things in a language everyone understands; think about that.”

You can’t connect, if you can’t hum a song?

He also gave a beautiful example of how it is crucial to be able to hum a song to develop a deep connection with it. “The Indian rap scene is amazing. Everyone should be able to sing every song; that’s impossible, for example. People love Agneepath‘s Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, but they’re not able to sing along with the song. With rap, the listeners can sing along with the rapper,” explained Sonu Nigam.

Is Sonu Nigam really hinting at the infamous Volume 1 rap track?

Now, with this one, many would think he is hinting at the ‘Volume 1’, which was allegedly a Honey Singh Badshah song, though no rapper has claimed the same. Sonu Nigam concluded, “So, if there’s a good rapper trying to communicate a good thing even in a fun, raunchy way… Even we have abused in life, we’ve seen Blue films, why are we judging the rappers saying “how dare you use these words?” He’s catering to his audience; let him cater to them. His audience wants to listen to exactly this.”

