Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most-loved and much-adored actresses of Bollywood. Before her stepping into showbiz, her sister Karisma Kapoor was one of the top heroines of the ‘90s who carved a niche for herself with her stupendous performance in films like Biwi No. 1, Hero No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge among many others. While Karisma was busy becoming the top actress, Kapoor Khandaan faced financial challenges.

Bebo and Lolo, who hail from the ‘first family of Hindi cinema’ Kapoor Khandaan, are daughters of Bollywood’s yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. The legendary actor was known for his films like Raampur Ka Lakshman, Jawani Diwani, Hamrahi, Haath Ki Safai, Mama Bhanja, and Heeralal Pannalal, among many others. While many of his films turned duds at the box office, the family faced challenges with his slumped career.

During her recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled the beans on her mother, Babita Kapoor’s influence in their upbringing, and revealed how they managed till Karisma Kapoor joined films. Bebo revealed that money was essential to get nice clothes. Since she wasn’t working, her mother kept telling her to get a job. Not only that, she even advised Bebo to take on the challenges and prepare herself if she wanted to be an actor.

Further speaking about being independent in her teens, Kareena Kapoor stated she was dependent on them for her bare necessities.

Bebo went on to talk about the career slump of her father, Randhir Kapoor, and told Mid-day, “I was too young, he didn’t work as much, and maybe that’s why my mom had to take on stuff and figure out odds and ends to bring up the girls till Karisma came into the movies. But my father did some work, he directed two or three films. He also had a sporadic kind of career. He was more about loving and living life and a lot of that is my personality. He is funny, warm, social. He likes meeting people. Hundreds of people meet him and not one will have anything wrong to say about my father because that’s just his nature.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, last seen in Jaane Jaan, will now star in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’. The film was recently screened at Jio MAMI Festival 2023. She later has The Crew and Singham Again in the pipeline.

