Bollywood celebrities know how to live life in style. When it comes to traveling and holidays, the film industry surely knows all the IT places in town and around the world. From visiting some great restaurants in Mumbai to giving us a sneak peek into their favorite places to travel, Bollywood celebs are major goals for everyone who loves exploring the world.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday, many celebs have their personal favorite destinations around India. If you have been looking to plan a holiday, here are some celeb-approved places that should definitely make it to your list!

5 Celebrity-Approved Travel Destinations In India

1. Alia Bhatt

Every Alia Bhatt fan knows her special connection with South Africa. For those who don’t, this is the exact place Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her during their vacation. The duo often take trips and spend time together watching Animals and exploring the wild!

2. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan love holidaying in Switzerland. Be it New Year or Christmas, the Kapoor-Khan clan loves taking off to the cold and gorgeous mountains in Switzerland for the perfect holiday! Even last year we saw the Jaane Jaan actress spend her New Year with kids Taimur and Jeh.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan loves going to Dubai. He is often seen visiting the country for various events and even for holidays. Dubai is King Khan approved!

4. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives and they usually take off to the beach destination for some alone time. Even on New Year’s, the duo flew to Maldives for an intimate celebration.

5. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a water baby and often flies to various beaches. However, her all-time favorite has to be Maldives where she is currently celebrating her birthday. Looks like Maldives is definitely the most-loved destination of celebs!

Other favorite travel destinations include Kenya, which is frequented by Kareena Kapoor. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan loves going to Dubai, just like Shah Rukh Khan. Cirkus actor Ranveer Singh likes spending time in Switzerland while Priyanka Chopra often flies to Tuscany to have a chill time.

Other than this, Sara Ali Khan loves exploring various mountain ranges in India and another of Ananya Panday’s favorite destination is New York.

