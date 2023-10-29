Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her go-getter attitude and has never shied away from sharing her opinion on various issues related to the showbiz. The actress recently addressed a masterclass at the ongoing Jio MAMI film festival where she opened up about the factors she considers before undertaking a project. Despite her global icon status, Priyanka still auditions if she likes a script as she never lets her pride get the better of her. She also compared the failure of her female-centric films with heartbreak, and she said she moves on after taking the power. Priyanka’s statement comes at a time when ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas is struggling at the box office, recording below average numbers.

Priyanka is the Chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which takes place in Mumbai from October 27 to November 5. The actor recently landed in the bay and was in attendance at the opening ceremony of the prestigious film festival on Friday night. Today, along with Bhumi Pednekar, PCJ, took a masterclass where she made some shocking revelations about her films and career.

As per an E Times report, Priyanka Chopra revealed that while there have been many movies that came her way, she also had to “fight and audition for them”. The actress said that she once liked a script and wanted to be a part of the film, so she had her agents set up an offer “myself to audition for the movie”. She did not reveal the movie’s name or whether she got the project.

PeCee said that she is unabashed while pursuing her dreams, adding her pride doesn’t stand in front of her dreams ever. “Ego is the end of everything,” the Citadel star said. “Come from a place of no pride, come from a team, wanting to help others rise instead of wanting to pull others down. Because you are insecure about something and in that feeling, we pull others down,” the actress stated.

Sharing her struggles in Bollywood, Priyanka said it was exciting for her to explore opportunities after finishing a project, and she would pick up whatever came her way. But following the critical acclaim, she was keen on taking challenging roles.

Priyanka also opened up about how she deals with the failure of a film that is led by a woman. “That is a lot of pressure when you have a female-led film, which we have very few and you are seeing successes of female-led film more and more. But that’s tough when a female-led film doesn’t do well, I feel the collective failure on behalf of all the women. I feel like ugh! We took all the women a few steps back. I have taken women a few steps back. This has to work because there are so few of us who get the opportunity to do this,” she said.

The ‘Fashion’ actress added that she has learned a great deal from failures and she does not take it personally. The Desi Girl added that when a film works, it works because it has something to say, and if it doesn’t, it could convey what it was supposed to say. So, her move is to take the power and learn from her failures. “It’s like a breakup and you break up and move on eventually,” she said.

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra will next feature in Jee Le Zaraa.

