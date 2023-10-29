Sunny Leone had seen all the dynamics in life, from lows to highs to successful highs to negative lows and whatnot! Starting her career as a p*rnstar in the adult film industry to actually making a name in Bollywood as an actress and a celebrity, she has had an eventful journey. In that journey, she has met all sorts of fans, and once, she had shared a bizarre incident that she faced and left her in shock. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

When Sunny first grooved on the song ‘Baby Doll,’ she had become an overnight sensation, and well, if nobody knew her from her previous career, she caught everyone’s attention from her sizzling performance in ‘Baby Doll.’ Since then, she has been seen in many successful movies.

Today, while scrolling through Instagram, we found an old throwback clip, where Sunny Leone talked about a time when she met a fan who wanted the actress to click a picture with her baby, claiming that the little one was her biggest fan. Explaining the bizarre incident, Sunny shared, “She comes up to me with her baby and be like, ‘photo lo yeh aap ki fan hai’. I mean fan from where? Does she not know who I am.”

Going further, Sunny Leone wittily added, “I mean all I want to do is tell that cute little baby is ‘watch Captain America not Naughty America’.” For the unversed, if you don’t know what Naughty America is, well, you can go to the incognito mode and find out but it’s upto you, *wink*!

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to comment on it as they found Sunny’s answer to be amusing. One wrote, “Well sunny is always correct 💯 😀”

“Respect her honesty 😂😂😂😂,” penned another.

Another netizen wrote, “She is a pure soul. I admire her from very first day. No controversy nothing,” while a comment read as, “Ye hai dhai kilo k answer.”

For the unversed, Sunny Leone is recently getting a lot of appreciation for her performance in Anurag Kashyap‘s directorial Kennedy. She had even attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where the film was shown and received a seven-minute standing ovation.

Well, what are your thoughts about Sunny Leone’s ‘karara jawab’ to the whole fan encounter scenario?

