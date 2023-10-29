Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind. Be it a political discussion or her movies, the Queen actress never shies away from making her opinions heard. The actress is currently waiting to see how her film Tejas performs at the box office. The initial reactions to the film are cold and the theatre turnout is also low. Speaking about the same, the actress penned a note on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Tejas’ box office performance has been below average. In 2 days the film earned Rs 2.50 crore. Bashing people who are talking ill about her, Kangana wrote on X that her haters should join her fan club.

She wrote, “All those who are wishing me ill, their lives will be forever miserable because they will have to see my glory every day for the rest of their lives, since I left home at the age of 15 with nothing I am consistently chiseling my own fate and there have been enough evidence that I am destined to do significant things for the cause of woman empowerment and for my nation Bharat. For their own mental health I request them to join my fan clubs that way they will be aligned with the larger universal plan, I want my well wishers to be kind to them show them the way.”

Fans soon commented on the post. One wrote, “Aisi acting tejas me Krti to Shayad flop na Hoti movie,” while another comment read, “HahahahaTejas has beaten your previous movie Dhaakad’s record. Dhaakad took eight days to cancel its show. Tejas did it in just two days.Indeed your glory and producer’s mental health !!”

Another X user wrote, “But still it won’t change the fact that, Tejas is super duper flop movie, and total lifetime collection will be less than 10 minutes collection of Jumbo Vada pav stall at Goregaon west.”

Read her tweet here:

All those who are wishing me ill, their lives will be forever miserable because they will have to see my glory every day for the rest of their lives, since I left home at the age of 15 with nothing I am consistently chiseling my own fate and there have been enough evidence that I… https://t.co/DSTFuPb2ha — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2023

Tejas has arrived in theatres and seen a reasonably wide release with a good count of screens and shows allocated to it. However, given the trend, looks like it may not pick up pace anytime soon.

Looks like fans are not happy with Kangana’s latest offering!

