Tejas Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Kangana Ranaut starrer has been trying hard to stay put at the ticket windows. After facing debacles back-to-back, the actress and her fans had a lot of expectations from Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial. Ever since it was released in the theatres, the film has been garnering poor to mixed reviews by critics and audiences at the box office. This evening, Kangana took to Twitter to drop a video asking the audience to go the theatres to watch the film.

In the clip, the actress is talking about the post-COVID impact that the Hindi film industry is going through and how films are getting affected as 99% of people are rejecting the films. The actress was trolled for her video as netizens said that she could not blame the public for the failure of her film.

As per the early trends flowing in, Tejas has seen a minimal jump on the 2nd day. Reportedly, the Kangana Ranaut starrer has now collected around Rs 1.40-1.60 crore*. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at Rs 2.65-2.85 crore*. For the unversed, the film earned Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. The film has witnessed a decent jump on Day 2, and only a miracle can save the film to stay in the film.

Meanwhile, Koimoi watched, reviewed and quoted Tejas with 1.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Tejas walks the convenient path like it was never meant to be complex. Only if army operations were this simple and quickly approved, we would have had a stronger nation. Tejas is so hell-bent on reaching the point where it finally gets to worship the namesake character that it forgets to be in sync with logic. In a meeting including the defence heads of India, Tejas proposes that we should go to Pakistan and rescue a hostage.”

This evening, sharing the video, Kangana Ranaut wrote in the caption, “Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to survive. Thanks”

pic.twitter.com/Mty9BTcpkD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2023

Well, let’s wait and watch to see if Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas will manage to touch even 5 crore over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

