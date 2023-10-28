Touted to be the next big thing for the Tamil film industry, it has literally turned out to be big! Yes, we’re talking about Leo and its dominance at the Indian box office. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in a titular role, the film has made its much-awaited entry in the 300 crore club, making him the only actor after Rajinikanth to achieve this feat. Keep reading to know more!

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj would be the happiest person in the world right now. The director has been developing his universe (Lokesh Cinematic Universe, aka LCU), and the reception he got through box office numbers is really a token of appreciation from the audience. Yes, the film received some criticism for its flaws, but still, people are having a dekko at it due to the LCU connection and Vijay’s performance.

While the makers aren’t reporting daily numbers, Leo’s early trends suggest that the much-awaited entry in the 300-crore club has happened today at the Indian box office. Compared to yesterday’s 7.50 crores, a massive jump was seen today, with early trends giving 13.50-14.50 crores collection for day 10. It’s a growth of 80-93%, and that’s crazy, to say the least.

With this 13.50-14.50 crores, Leo has entered the 300 crore club as the total Indian collection stands in the range of 304.10-305.10 crores net (all languages).

This feat has made this biggie only the third film in Kollywood’s history to hit 300 crores net in the domestic market. First was 2018’s 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Shankar, the film had earned 408 crores net in India. The second 300 crore club entrant is this year’s Jailer, which also stars Rajinikanth. Directed by Nelson, it earned 345 crores net.

Tomorrow, Leo will show a jump again, but that won’t be as huge as today because the Sunday curse will impact occupancies in the night shows. Still, a solid number is going to come on board, taking it closer to Jailer’s 345 crores.

Truly, it has been a fantastic year for Tamil cinema as we have seen two historic blockbusters so far in quick succession. First, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, and now, it’s Thalapathy Vijay’s violent thriller – Kollywood biggies are tearing apart the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

