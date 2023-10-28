Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in a titular role, has turned out to be an impressive affair with its Hindi dubbed version. Released amid least expectations, the dubbed version is really doing well at the Indian box office, and surprisingly, it is staying ahead of all new Bollywood releases. Keep reading to know where it stands after 9 days!

The reunion of Vijay with director Lokesh Kanagaraj was always anticipated, considering the huge box office potential, and with this LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) film, the duo has struck gold. Released on 19th October, the action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it didn’t show any effect on the collection as, during the extended opening week, record-breaking numbers came.

Talking about the Hindi dubbed version, Leo is a winner at the Indian box office and a much-needed success for Thalapathy Vijay in the Hindi market. On the second Friday, i.e., day 9, the film added another 1.30 crores net with its Hindi version. This a solid hold; in fact, a jump has been seen in numbers as on Thursday, the collection was 1.20 crores.

This number of Leo (Hindi) is surprisingly bigger than the opening day of all new Bollywood releases, including Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas and Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, which released in theatres yesterday. The total now stands at 20.25 crores net at the Indian box office, and seeing the momentum, the film is expected to show a considerable jump today and tomorrow.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is the third film in LCU after Kaithi and Vikram. In terms of domestic and worldwide box office, it’s already the highest-grossing film in LCU as it surpassed Vikram’s 426 crores gross recently. It is now aiming to be the second highest-grossing Tamil film ever by beating Rajinikanth starrer Jailer (605 crores gross). In India, too, it is chasing Jailer’s 345 crores net to become the second highest net grosser from Kollywood.

Meanwhile, on one side, fans and makers are celebrating the success of this action and on the other side, Thalapathy Vijay has already started working on his next film, which is tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 68’ and will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. The project went on the floors recently.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

