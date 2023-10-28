Tejas Box Office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Film Opens On Expected Lines

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas was released this Friday, and en route to its arrival, it was becoming clear that its start would be in the 1-2 crore range. Of course, given the credentials involved and the scale of the film, an opening in the range of 4-5 crores would have been more appropriate.

However, post the trailer unveiling, it was apparent that the film would emerge primarily as a word-of-mouth affair, and hence, a big opening of any sort was ruled out.

Compared to her last big Hindi release, Dhaakad, the film has seen a better response coming its way. Kangana’s performance, too, has found acknowledgment, which is nice. Of course, the collections were quite low at the start of the day, but they did get better by the close of the day. However, still, the overall numbers have come out to be just 1.25 crores*.

While these numbers are on the expected lines from trade expectations perspective, given the scale and size of the film, the footfalls need to start growing pretty soon and actually double up today. There is a lot of time and space available for the film to perform since Tiger 3 is a couple of weeks away. Hence, if audiences catch the fancy of Tejas, the job can still be done. All eyes are on whether this indeed happens, and big growth today and tomorrow would be an answer to that.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

