It was a fair beginning for Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail as 1.10 crore came in. The film is a middle-of-the-road cinema, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra has directed it in a very different style that breaks the commercial norms. Hence, one didn’t expect a major opening for the film.

Yes, its marketing and promotions were done decently, and there was some sort of awareness that was built around its theatrical arrival. However, the film was always meant to be a word-of-mouth affair.

While one thought that the Friday start would, at best, be in the 50-75 lakh range, this is what seemed as well when the opening shows commenced. However, the critical acclaim for 12th Fail was unanimous, and by the evening, the audience’s word of mouth was also positive.

As a result, the 1 crore mark was breached at the close of the day, and that’s a positive beginning indeed. Of course, a lot still needs to be done. However, with two open weeks ahead of it, the film can notch up a reasonable number if it hangs in there. For Vikrant Massey, this is the best start that a film of his has taken at the box office, and he would be happy with that.

