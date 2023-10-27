Tejas Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After the debacle of her films, back-to-back, Kangana Ranaut is back with Sarvesh Merwara’s directorial. Post the release of the official trailer, the actress has been talking highly of the film. However, on the contrary, the film has been receiving poor to mixed reviews from audiences and critics at the box office. Well, after looking at its opening day performance, we wonder if the Queen actress has lost her box office charm. The film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Rohed Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, and the ensemble.

Recently, the actress was in the news for talking about the three Khans – Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir and hinted that she’s set to make amends with them. Further talking about her comments on them, she asserted that she never said unreasonable about them.

As per the early trends flowing in, Tejas has failed to even collect a crore on its opening day at the box office. Reportedly, the Kangana Ranaut starrer has minted around Rs 0.60-0.80 crore on Day 1. Yes, you heard that right! The film has miserably failed to attract an audience to the theatres. Well, if word of mouth spreads, then the film is likely to gain a little momentum over the weekend.

Koimoi watched, reviewed, and rated Tejas with 1.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Kangana Ranaut at this point needs to understand it is not about the quantity of movies she delivers but the quality that they come with. For an actor with multiple National Awards and a Padma Shree to her credit, her choice of roles post-COVID has been about proving a point. To whom? No one knows. With Tejas, she writes a fictional tale set in a timeline and includes tragedies that are part real and part fiction. But does it manage to balance the canvas it attempts to hold? Mainly, not.”

Coming back with no holidays ahead, let’s wait and watch how much Tejas will earn on its first weekend.

