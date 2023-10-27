Thalapathy Vijay has been performing like a Beast at the Box Office. Along with numbers in India and overseas, Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s film has taken over the Hindi Box office as well. In 8 days, the film has managed to close the extended week very close to the 20 crore mark.

On the eighth day, Thursday, 26 October, the film earned 1.20 crore despite being a working day. This was the lowest single-day collection ever since the film was released, though.

Thalapathy Vijay opened at 3 crore at the box office. Early reports suggested that Leo collected 2.8 crore at the Hindi box office. However, the final numbers were reported at 3 crore. The film was released on Thursday, and it witnessed a dip on Friday with a collection of 2.35 crore.

In the first weekend, after staying over the two crore mark on Friday, the film collected 3 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. The first weekend, which was an extended one, was registered at 11.35 crore. The week that followed also maintained the streak.

The film again saw a rise on the Dussehra holiday only to witness a drop the day after on Wednesday and a further drop on Thursday.

The film is already on a record-breaking streak as it became the biggest Hindi-dubbed Kollywood opener in 2023. Leo surpassed Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, who is also Thalapathy Vijay’s co-star in Leo.

Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja, who play the antagonists Antony Das and Harold Das. Both of them goof up on Parthiban’s identity as Leo Das, and in this classic case of mistaken identities follows a classic action thriller.

The film was supposed and assumed to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which has been created by Lokesh Kanagaraj who tried a cross over with hi previous two films – Kaithi, starring Karthi and Vikram starring Kamal Haasan and Suriya.

However, all the assumptions went kaput as the film hit the theatres. It is still assumed that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film will be a part of LCU.

Check out the daily breakdown of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo in Hindi.

Day 1- 3 Crore

Day 2- 2.35 Crore

Day 3- 3 Crore

Day 4- 3 Crore

Day 5- 2 Crore

Day 6- 3 Crore

Day 7- 1.40 Crore

Day 8- 1.20 Crore

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay has moved on to his next film, Thalapathy 68 whose audio rights have been recently sold at whopping 22 crore!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

