It’s been a long wait for Thalapathy Vijay fans as the actor has finally joined the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office. Yes, the feat has been achieved with his latest release, Leo. In Kollywood, he is now only next to Rajinikanth to unleash this global milestone, proving he’s amongst the biggest Indian superstars. Keep reading to know more!

Vijay is undoubtedly one the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, but sadly, his pull has always been limited to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Yes, over the years, he has developed his stronghold in the Telugu-speaking states and Karnataka, but that’s all about it. The actor has so much potential and is yet to capture the Hindi market despite being a well-known face among the masses.

This time, Thalapathy Vijay has got decent support in the Hindi belt, and it’s all happening with zero promotion. With a proper promotional strategy, Leo could have surprised each and everyone, so it’s a missed opportunity for the makers. Still, driven majorly by the blockbuster success of the Tamil version, the film is breaking records.

In the first extended week of 8 days, Leo entered the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office. On Thursday, 18 crores gross came in, including 14 crores gross from India and 4 crores gross from overseas. While the momentum has slowed down in the international market, it is giving enough push to raise the global tally.

At the end of 8 days, Leo is standing at an estimated collection of 503.05 crores gross globally, which is commendable. It has now become the third film in the history of Tamil cinema to cross a worldwide gross of 500 crores. Before this, 2.0 and Jailer achieved this feat. Speaking about the actors, Thalapathy Vijay is only next to Rajinikanth to join the 500 crore club for Kollywood.

In the lifetime run, Leo has a high chance of surpassing Jailer’s 605 crores gross, and much of it depends on how the film performs during this weekend.

Yesterday, the makers dropped an official poster stating the collection stands at 461+ crores gross in 7 days. After adding day 8’s 18 crores gross to this, the collection will go up to 479+ crores gross. These numbers are surprisingly lower than the actuals that are being reported. Let’s see if any corrections are made in the upcoming days.

