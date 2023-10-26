Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to impress the audience with their Spy World, which belongs to an Indian spy, Avinash, and a Pakistani agent, Zoya. As the two superstars gear up with Tiger 3 for a Diwali release, speculations around the film’s box office numbers have already started making the rounds.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy universe film, which is the third installment of the Tiger series, has opened to great advance booking numbers overseas. Reports suggest that currently, the film is working like a charm at the ticket window in the UK as per pre-sales.

As the film comes close to the Diwali release, the numbers seem to accelerate at a good speed. However, the official digits are yet not disclosed, but reports around Tiger 3 creating a riot in the UK with the pre-sales have been doing the rounds.

This piques interest and raises an eagerness to know if the film would still beat the top UK grosses ever, which is clearly dominated by the Khans. Out of the top 5 highest-grossing films in the UK, three belong to Shah Rukh Khan, two to Aamir Khan, and one to Salman Khan.

Interestingly, if Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan try to claim a spot in the highest-grossing Indian films in the UK with Tiger 3, then they have to push one Aamir Khan film out of sight to claim another spot for themselves!

Currently, in the top 5 UK grossers list, Aamir Khan‘s Dangal sits at spot number 5, and if Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif aim to enter this list with Tiger 3, they have to push Dangal out of the top 5 for sure.

Check out the top 5 UK grossers ever.

1. Pathaan – £4.38M

2. Jawan – £3.08M

3. Dhoom 3 – £2.71M

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – £2.66M

4. My Name Is Khan – £2.63M

5. Dangal – £2.56M

Salman Khan has three targets to beat to make it to the list of the top Indian Grossers in the UK. Firstly, he needs to push Aamir Khan’s Dangal to enter the list primarily. His next aim should be to beat himself and surpass Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s £2.66M, and the final aim should be surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and score £4.38 Million collection to secure the top spot in the UK.

Tiger 3 is making great buzz due to its collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as the fans are excited to watch preludes to a full-fledged Spy Universe film, which officially starts with Tiger Vs Pathaan next year!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office (Overseas): Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Beats Gadar 2, Jailer & 4 Others To Become 4th Highest Indian Grosser In UK Within 6 Days, Now Aiming For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s 3rd Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News