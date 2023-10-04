Superstar Rajinikanth arrived to a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of his fans were waiting outside the arrival lounge, and as soon as he emerged, rounded up by security personnel, his fans started shouting Thalaivar… Thalaivar, and instantly, he responded with folded hands and a beaming smile.

Rajinikanth, unlike his counterparts here, always maintains a low profile in public space, and it was after the shouts rendered the air, people waiting in the airport realized that it was Rajini and then there was a commotion to have one glimpse of the actor.

After speaking with those who came to receive him, he drove away in the car that had come to pick him up.

An airport woman staff was overjoyed to see her favorite actor in close quarters.

“Yes, I am really excited and happy… I was able to see him at very close quarters,” said the airport staff.

Rajinikanth will be in the state capital for the next 10 days for the shoot of his next film, tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 170’.

This is the first time in his career that he is shooting for a film in the state capital city.

The film also stars Kerala actors Manju Warrier and Fahadh Faasil.

Must Read: Devara: Jr NTR Starrer Action Thriller To Follow The Pushpa, KGF Route By Getting Released In Multiple Parts; Director Koratala Siva Reveals Story “Will Thrive In Scale”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News