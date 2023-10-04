The makers of Rajinikanth starrer ‘Thalaivar 170’ on Tuesday announced the star cast of the movie, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Fassil, and Rana Daggubati.

Earlier, the makers had announced the leading ladies of the movie, which includes Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier.

Taking to social media, Lyca Productions shared the black and white photos of the star cast of the film led by Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

For Amitabh Bachchan, they wrote: “Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @amitabhbachchan.”

For Rana, they wrote: “Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent Mr. Rana Daggubati on board for #Thalaivar170 ! #Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @ranadaggubati.”

“Welcoming the incredibly versatile talent Mr Fahadh Faasil 7 on board for #Thalaivar170 ! #Thalaivar170Team gains a powerful new addition with the astonishing performer # #FahadhFaasil joining them,” the makers penned for Fahadh.

Thalaivar 170 is produced by Subaskaran and directed by TJ Gnanavel. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently basking in the success of his recent releases – Rajinikanth starrer ‘Jailer’ and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawaan’. The film also marks the reunion of Rajini and Amitabh Bachchan after 32 years as they were last seen together in Hum (1991).

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in the action comedy film ‘Jailer’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. The film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

He will also be seen in a cameo role in ‘Lal Salaam,’ written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. It is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Amitabh next has ‘The Umesh Chronicles’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘.

