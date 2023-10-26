Right from the opening day, Leo has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in a titular role, the film emerged as the biggest opener in the history of Tamil cinema; cut to day 7, it is already the third highest-grossing film from Kollywood on the worldwide front. Keep reading to know more about it!

In the past few years, all film industries in India have seen huge growth, and their potential has been increasing with each passing day. Specifically talking about Kollywood, without much support from the Hindi belt, their films are doing wonders globally. Except for 2.0, all other releases did superb business without any prominent help from the Hindi dubbed version.

As we reported for day 6, Leo earned a humongous sum of 466.55 crores gross at the worldwide box office. While the numbers for day 7 are yet to come, it is safe to say that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has crossed Ponniyin Selvan 1’s 482.70 crores gross, as the difference between the two was just 16.15 crores gross. With this, Kollywood has now got its new third highest-grosser of all time.

Today or tomorrow, Leo will be aiming to enter the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office, thus becoming the third Kollywood film to do so after 2.0 and Jailer.

Take a look at the top 5 Kollywood grossers at the worldwide box office:

2.0 (2018) – 655.44 crores gross

Jailer (2023) – 605 crores gross

Leo (2023) – Above 482.70 crores gross (in 7 days)

Ponniyin Selvan 1 (2022) – 482.70 crores gross

Vikram (2022) – 426 crores gross

While the entry in the 500 crore club is going to happen soon, it’ll be interesting to see if Leo manages to beat Rajinikanth starrer Jailer’s 605 crores gross globally.

Speaking about the Indian net collection, the action thriller will soon enter the 300 crore club, thus becoming the third Kollywood film to achieve the feat after 2.0 and Jailer.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. It was released on 19th October and is currently playing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. As of now, the film has gone past the breakeven mark in almost all territories.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Day 6 (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is All Set For A Roaring Entry In The 500 Crore Club On Thursday, Earns A Strong Number On Dussehra!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News