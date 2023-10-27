The high-voltage Tollywood clash between Bhagavanth Kesari and Tiger Nageswara Rao has turned out to be a disappointing one. It’s not the competition to be blamed here as the content of both films was not up to the mark. Both Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ravi Teja are big names and have a strong fan following in the Telugu market. However, none of them managed to shine this time. Keep reading to know more!

This is the second clash between the stars this year, as back in January, during the time Pongal/Sankranti festivities, Balayya and Teja locked their horns. Veera Simha Reddy was released on 11th January and opened to superb response, but the next day, Waltair Veerayya arrived and took away the spotlight from Balayya. However, if we take a look at the bigger picture, both films eventually emerged successful.

Coming to the latest clash, here too, Nandamuri Balakrishna arrived early with his Bhagavanth Kesari and recorded a good start. But the next day, Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao was released, thus denting the screen count of Balayya’s film. Still, both films had a chance to shine, but the content was just about average.

Speaking about the latest update, Bhagavanth Kesari has amassed around 66 crores net at the Indian box office in the first 8 days. After a good start, the film has slowed down, and it’ll be interesting to see if it enters the safe zone or not. For those who don’t know, it needs to earn a share of around 57-58 crores in India to achieve breakeven, and as of now, the number is a little above 40 crores. Let’s see if the biggie shows healthy gains during this weekend.

While Bhagavanth Kesari still has a chance to enter the safe zone, it’s game over for Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao. Released with a decent pre-release buzz, the film failed to perform well right from the opening day. After a slow start, things went downhill due to below-average word-of-mouth. As a result, at the end of 7 days, the action thriller has earned just around 31 crores net in India.

It is learned that the Ravi Teja starrer is falling short of around 50% of the collection to achieve breakeven, which will be hard to cover from hereon given the negative trend for the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

