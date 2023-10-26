After breaking several pre-existing records, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo isn’t slowing down anytime soon and will soon achieve a historical feat at the Indian box office. Till now, only a couple of films from Kollywood have managed to enter the 300 crore club; soon, Vijay is going to be a part of this club. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas and others. It released in theatres all across the globe on 19th October, on normal screens as well as IMAX screens.

Leo marks Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s reunion after Master and is riding on the high cost of production. Despite the huge cost, the film has emerged as a huge box office success even before completing the run of the first extended week. In the first 7 days, the biggie made 272.10 crores net at the Indian box office, and even on day 8, a hold was seen.

As per early trends flowing in, Leo is earning 11-12 crores on day 8. With this, the total collection stands in the range of 283.10-284.10 crores net at the Indian box office. During the weekend, the film will pick up the pace, and in a couple of days, the entry in the 300 crore club will be unleashed.

Before the second weekend ends, Leo will be a part of history, becoming only the 3rd film in the Tamil industry to score 300 crores net at the Indian box office. As of now, only 2.0 (408 crores) and Jailer (345 crores) are part of this coveted club. While the 300 crore milestone will be crossed in the next two days, the lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Jailer will also be surpassed in the next few days.

Meanwhile, one day before the release, the Madras High Court banned the illegal release of Leo through an online pirated version. Seven Screen Studio, the producers of the film, moved to the Madras High Court seeking the prevention of screening of the pirated version of the biggie and requested the court to restrain the internet service providers from taking action against such release.

