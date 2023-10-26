Another month has passed, and while we approach fast to close this year, the Box Office still awaits an explosion in the months of November and December. However, after Jawan’s riot in September, the box office acted calmly for the October releases of the year 2023. But this has not been the case always.

October at the Box Office has generally been a festive month, and one of the biggest films this month has delivered in the last 3 decades is none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhaia Le Jayenge. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in October 1995 and collected 53.5 Crore at the box office.

Another October biggie from the 90s has been again credited to Shah Rukh Khan – Kuch Kuch Hota, which was released in 1998. The film was helmed by Karan Johar and earned 47 crore at the Box Office. A few years down the line, October offered one more blockbuster in 2000 with Mohabbatein, again a Shah Rukh Khan film that collected 43 crore at the Box Office.

Interestingly, in the year 2023, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan that created havoc at the Box Office. However, since the film was not released in October, it cannot be counted in this unique trivia.

The record for the highest-grossing Hindi film delivered in the month of October lies with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, which was released in 2018 and collected 319 crore at the Box Office. If we rank the films from top to bottom, then released in 2016, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma‘s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stands at number 10.

Barring the top 10, there have been other films that have performed well in the month of October. For instance, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Siddharth Malhotra’s Student of the Year was released in the year 2012 in the month of October. The film collected 70 crore in its lifetime, which was a good number in terms of debut stars.

While Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stands at number 9 in the list of highest-grossing October films since 2011, Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay, which clashed with ADHM, stands at number 10 with a collection of 100.35 crore. If we stretch the list, then Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun and Kartik Aaryan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 with 72.5 crore and 62 crore also belong to October releases, which performed greatly at the Box Office.

Check out the list of top 10 highest-grossing films in the month of October since 2011.

1. War (2019) – 319 Crore

2. Krrish 3 (2013) – 240 Crore

3. Golmaal Again (2017) – 206.72 Crore

4. Housefull 4 (2019) – 206 Crore

5. Happy New Year (2014) – 203 Crore

6. Bang Bang (2014) – 181 Crore

7. Badhaai Ho (2018) – 136.8 Crore

8. Ra.One (2011) – 118 Crore

9. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) – 112.5 Crore

10. Shivaay (2016) – 100.35 Crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

