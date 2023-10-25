In the past, Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone have been at loggerheads. While there were rumors of their alleged catfight, others suggested it was more of a cold war. However, cut short to present, both the divas are cordial with each other and continue to be the reigning queens of Bollywood. While Sharma is married to Virat Kohli and is a doting mother to daughter Vamika, DP is enjoying her blissful life with her husband Ranveer Singh.

While it was often reported that the duo shared a bittersweet relationship, but they highly spoke of each other in the interview. Some time back, we brought you a video of Sui Dhaaga actress, where she was talking about seeing Padukone’s Padmaavat poster.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Anushka Sharma was bluntly asked about her alleged cold war with Deepika Padukone, responding to which she put an end to all the speculations. In 2013, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress told Hindustan Times, “I have no problems with Deepika or anyone. I am here to work and not indulge in fights. I am happy with what I am doing and she would happy with her life. And all reports around us are false. It’s all like a dominos effect; just to cook up a story… there will be a series of lies to gossip about me. So basically it’s wrong the way women are perceived in this industry.”

Well, this was the first time Anushka Sharma had decided to put an end to all the speculations around her and Deepika Padukone’s sour relationship.

Earlier, during an event when Sharma had seen Deepika’s Padmaavat poster, she made an excuse of being in a no-network zone. Speaking to media, she had then said, “Aaj jahan pe mere shooting chal rahi thi, wahan pe zero network tha. Main kaafi khush thi. Kyuki mujhe laga ye jo dunia hai, jahan pe network nahi hai, aur log aapko nahi pohch sakte. Aapke phone mein naa calls aarahi hain, naa messages. Aapko pata hi nahi dunia mein kya ho raha hai.”

Well, all’s well that ends well!

After burying the hatchets, Anushka Sharma attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage reception in 2018 and also sent them wishes for their wedding.

On the personal front, Anushka Sharma is rumoured to be expecting baby no 2 with her husband Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has turned guest number 1 with her husband Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan.

