Manoj Bajpayee is one of the leading actors in Bollywood and has given several several blockbusters. He initially burst into the limelight with his iconic portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma‘s “Satya” over 25 years ago. While his performance in the film earned him much acclaim, it was his role in The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video that truly catapulted him to the status of a household name.

Throughout his career, Manoj has been acknowledged as one of the most gifted actors of his generation. However, despite the accolades, he found himself compelled to make compromises, occasionally accepting roles primarily for financial gain rather than creative fulfillment as a means of survival in the bustling city of Mumbai.

In a recent interview, when questioned about whether he had ever signed a film purely for monetary reasons, Manoj Bajpayee candidly admitted to doing so without any hesitation. Talking to Film Companion, the National Award-winning actor said, “Yes [I have], in my downtime.” He continued that an actor shouldn’t regret taking up these kinds of offers if it helps in their survival. “I always say that actors shouldn’t be… they shouldn’t regret if they do something for money, to run the kitchen,” he shared.

Manoj Bajpayee further explained that while such decisions might appear as taking a step back, they should instead be viewed as a necessary preparatory phase for making a significant leap toward a brighter future. “They should do a film where they think that they are taking a few steps back just to take a leap. It was not something that was indulgent from my side. I needed money to survive in this city, which is fine. I never regretted it. I still own those films very proudly,” he said.

In a previous conversation with Janice Sequeira on her YouTube channel, Manoj Bajpayee recounted an anecdote in which his wife, Shabana Raza, urged him to “cease making films solely for financial gain” after she felt “disheartened and demeaned” following her viewing of one of Manoj’s less satisfying films.

“It was a bad film, bad film. After the film, she called me, and I asked how she liked the film, and she [Shabana] said, ‘Stop doing films for money. We are not so desperate that you did it for money. It was embarrassing, I felt insulted humiliated in the theatre, don’t ever do it, please! You are good at stories and characters, please choose them, not these films, you don’t need to prove anything else,’” he shared.

