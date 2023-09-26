Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has often grabbed headlines for the kind of film he’s been making for some time. Known for films like Sarkar, Rangeela, Satya, Dil Se…, Bhoot, Shool and Company, among many others. However, from the past few years, he’s been making erotic films that has grabbed him all kind of attention. Recently, he was seen taking a dig at Bollywood over the box offices of Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story.

Now in a recent interview, RGV has said that he has no problem with his films being called ‘soft p*rn’ and also him being called ‘pervert’ and ‘crackpot’. Scroll down for details.

When an interviewer described Ram Gopal Varma’s film as soft p*rn, he told Galatta Plus, “The subject matter required that kind of eroticism. I have no problem with it being called soft p*rn. My taste regarding this, and how I speak about women, that I’ve always done, even in college, before I entered cinema… I was always that (person), now I’ve got the opportunity (to express myself).”

RGV went on to express that earlier he didn’t have the freedom to express himself and how he’s having the time of his life. He added, “They think I’ve become like that now, and I understand why they may think like that… But I’m having the time of my life right now.” He also feels, “I realised at one point in my life. if you leave three things; your family, God, and social acceptance, you are the most free man in the world. After that, you can do whatever you want to do.”

Ram Gopal Varma went on to slam the ideology of his not making a profit by not doing big-budget films and with big stars. He reveals that during a pandemic, he did a film costing Rs 2000 and earned Rs 70 Lakh.

