Time and again, Karan Johar has made headlines for speaking his mind. Previously, who’s who of the film fraternity have shared their thoughts on the rough phase of films that didn’t work at the box office for a long time and what can be done to make it better. In a recent interview, KJo was asked about the same and his thoughts on ‘misogyny’ in Bollywood films hyping toxic masculinity. The filmmaker addressed the same and said that he and other filmmakers don’t know what they are doing and are floundering around like headless chickens.

KJo cited names of South films like KGF and Pushpa and said they are learning all the wrong lessons from South cinema. He went on to talk about the evolution of Hindi film heroes in the industry. Scroll down for details.

During his recent interview with Nikhil Taneja’s ‘We Are Yuvaa’ YouTube channel, when Karan Johar was asked about the films like Kabir Singh that show misogyny’ and hype toxic masculinity, he said that it is not the core of Hindi films, it is derived from South. KJo was also asked about the impact of such films on the society. The filmmaker first said that the makers look at the stories above anything else. He then, at the same time, also stated that Bollywood is also following the path of male-dominated South Indian movies.

Karan Johar told YouTuber that Hindi cinema has no hero and the hero today is the film, adding that they need their content to be ‘impressionable’. Later, when KJo was questioned about the inherent violence that Hindi cinema sees in masculinity, he said, “Hindi cinema has derived this from South cinema. This is not our core being, this is our derivation. Suddenly now we are deriving it because KGF and Pushpa are big hits. And we’re deriving it in an inauthentic manner. South (filmmakers) have their own convictions and how they can pull it off, and that’s their strength. We don’t have that strength. We don’t know what we’re doing, me included. We’re all walking around like headless chickens trying to find our feet.”

“We don’t want to see soft characters anymore, we don’t want to see vulnerability, we don’t want to see flawed men, because the men in this country, generally, have gone back to being angry. But Hindi cinema hasn’t even got the anger right. Kabir Singh is Arjun Reddy, it’s not even authentically Hindi,” he said further.

Karan Johar concluded by saying that the new Angry Young Man era of Hindi cinema is not healthy for society, because “misogyny is not an answer for development.”

