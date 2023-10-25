It was an epic love story between the late Bollywood icons Raj Kapoor and Nargis, which didn’t get a happy ending. While we know how Nargis fell in love with Sunil Dutt after the actor saved the diva from a fire incident on Mother India set and got married, did you know Raj thought she had cheated on him by signing that film? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

After the tragic love story between Raj and Nargis, the Barsaat actress’ romance with Sunil Dutt became the talk of the town, and for the unversed, the two of them tied the knot in 1958 and became parents to three children, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt.

Now, coming back to the time when Indian media reported that Raj Kapoor was ‘devastated’ hearing Nargis and Sunil Dutt’s marriage. For the unversed, as per reports, a young 22-year-old Raj Kapoor had met 20-year-old Nargis in 1945, and after featuring in the movie Aag in 1948, their bond grew deeper, becoming something concrete. Soon after, the actress became fully committed to him, and as per the media, she had even sold her bangles to help Raj’s movies to stay afloat.

Even though Raj Kapoor had promised to marry her, the problem was the actor-director was already married to Krishna Raj Kapoor and was a father of five children. Still, she didn’t give up on him and tried to get in contact with the best lawyers, however, slowly, she felt distant from Kapoor sahab and felt he was not paying attention to her after nine years of their relationship. She was also quite dissatisfied with the roles given by Mr Kapoor and went ahead to sign Mother India in 1957.

At this moment, Raj Kapoor thought Nargis was cheating on him as she signed that film, and soon, when the actress’ romantic affair with Sunil Dutt after he saved her started to speculate in the media, Mera Naam Joker actor was badly hurt.

Once, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Krishna Raj Kapoor revealed how devastated Raj Kapoor was after Nargis’s marital reports spread like wildfire, and said, “Night after night he would come home drunk and collapse in the bathtub weeping.”

Well, did you know about this? Also, in other news, today marks Mother India’s release anniversary!

