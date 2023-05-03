Raj Kapoor and Nargis are an eternal pair. Though their romance off-screen was very short-lived since the actress moved on with Sunil Dutt and the actor was happy with his wife and children. However, it was a scandalous affair that none denied nor accepted. But Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor addressed their relationship in his autobiography Khullam Khulla. He started his book discussing the love life of his father. and one such love story was Raj Kapoor and Nargis’.

The chapter ended when Nargis was saved from fire by Sunil Dutt while they were shooting for Mother India. Dutt, who was badly injured, was taken care of by Nargis and a spark happened. Later they got married, and the Aag actress broke all ties with the man who immortalized her ON RK Films logo with her silhouette. In his book, Rishi Kapoor shared an anecdote on how Dutts and Kapoors became distant and reunited years later for his wedding.

It was at Rishi Kapoor’s wedding with Neetu Kapoor in 1980 when Nargis visited the Kapoors after she broke all ties with the family in 1964. Jaagte Raho was the last film she did for RK Films and parted ways from Raj Kapoor to finally get settled in life with Sunil Dutt. After 24 years she was invited to Rishi Kapoor’s wedding and she obliged, with her husband.

Rishi Kapoor remembers the anecdote in his book. He mentions Nargis as the woman with whom his father was in love. “He was also a man in love – at the time, unfortunately, with someone other than my mother. His girlfriend was the leading lady of some of his biggest hits of the time, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), and Awara (1951),” wrote Rishi Kapoor in his book.

He continues, “My father did everything with great pomp and show and that included our wedding ceremonies. He flew in the maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan from Pakistan for my sangeet. It was a typical Raj Kapoor event that started at 11.30 p.m. and continued till 6 a.m.” He later narrates what happened when Nargis, who was visibly uncomfortable and nervous to visit RK studios after 24 years, met his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of Raj Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor tells the tale without mincing his words, “J.P. Chowksey later told me that something unexpected had happened on my wedding day too. Nargis-ji had not set foot in RK Studios after she completed Jagte Raho in 1956. However, that day, she came with Sunil Dutt to attend the ceremony. She was apparently very nervous about attending a Kapoor event after twenty-four years. My mother, sensing her hesitation, reportedly took her aside and said, ‘My husband is a handsome man. He is also a romantic. I can understand the attraction. I know what you are thinking, but please don’t beat yourself up over the past. You have come to my home on a happy occasion, and we are here today as friends.'”

This broke the ice and what started was a strong bond between the Kapoors and Dutts which remains intact till date. While Sanjay Dutt adores Ranbir Kapoor, their equation and chemistry in the end credits of Sanju spoke volumes of the love and affection they share with each other.

