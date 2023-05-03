Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a force to be reckoned with, and her projects both in India and in the West are proof of it. The former Miss World is a fashionista and has time and proven, be it with her different red carpet looks, casual outing ensembles, or leisure wear we see her while travelling across the world. But do you, she too, has had her share of wardrobe malfunctions?

Yes, despite PeeCee slaying every look, there have been times when her ensembles have created trouble for her. In 2021, she opened up about one such incident that left her ‘freaking out on the inside’ – it took place on the 2019 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Read on to know about it.

As reported by India Today, in 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared some throwback pictures from Cannes 2019. While the ‘desi girl’ of Bollywood looked drop-dead gorgeous on the red carpet, the actress, in this now-deleted post, revealed a little-known about that day and her Roberto Cavalli dress – a wardrobe malfunction that had her freaking out. Read on to know what she said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram, “I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!”

Given that the post was made around the time her memoir ‘Unfinished’ was set to release, Priyanka added that this was just a glimpse of the kind of interesting anecdotes from her book Unfinished. The post read, “Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio (sic).”

In case you’re wondering what Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, here is what she looked like and how she styled it. For her debut on the film festival red carpet, the actress looked s*xy in a bold black and red embellished custom Roberto Cavalli creation. The actress slayed in the sweetheart-neck, thigh-high slit ensemble. She carried the strapless gown with a thigh-high slit with panache and styled it with statement earrings and loose curls. Check it out here:

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and how she handled the situation? Let us know in the comments.

