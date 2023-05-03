Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are currently the talk of the town because of their recent appearances at the Met Gala 2023 which was co-hosted by Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. While PeeCee was joined on the red carpet by husband Nick Jonas, other Indian celebs who marked their presence were Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.

Now, the dinner menu from the event is going viral on the Internet and Twitter is having bizarre reactions to it. The menu this year was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld. Now as the stars sat down at the dinner table, they were served a menu which we could not decode and even Twitter was surprised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report stated that For the 2023 Met Gala, the Vogue special events department and caterer Olivier Cheng took their cues from one of Karl Lagerfeld’s most famous soirees: the wedding reception he hosted for Paloma Picasso. For dinner, guests dined on chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraiche, and truffle snow, followed by Ora King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish—all served on vintage china.

“This menu was designed to honour the late fashion icon and pay homage to his favourite foods and global palate. These dishes were created to maintain seasonality while using some of his favourite ingredients, such as King salmon. There is a sophisticated elegance to these pairings, one we feel that he would have truly enjoyed”, reported Vogue.

“As for drinks, there will be plenty of wine and Diet Coke: The soft drink was a favourite of Lagerfeld’s, who often was said to drink up to 10 per day”, the report further said.

Twitter had obviously their opinion on the same. A tweet said, “The food on the menu at the Met Gala all sounds disgusting?” “sweet raptor Jesus, this is the menu for #MetGala tonight. celebrities are starving themselves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food???”, read another Twitter post.

Alia has grabbed headlines for their appearance on the red carpet where she wore a Prabal Gurung gown and was later trolled when Dua Lipa landed in an original. Talking about the menu at the dinner, you can see the pictures in a post shared by a Twitter handle.

sweet raptor jesus, this is the menu for #MetGala tonight. celebrities are starving themsleves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food??? pic.twitter.com/q4IxeEm73k — Donna Dickens (Not Parody) (@MildlyAmused) May 2, 2023

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the success of her web series Citadel while Alia Bhatt awaits the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They both are supposed to unite later for Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zara where they will be joined by Katrina Kaif.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Matt Damon Felt Awkward While Shooting For ‘Ford Vs Ferrari’ With Christian Bale: “I Just Thought ‘This Is Really Dumb…’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News