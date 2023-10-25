Kangana Ranaut has recently added another feather to her cap as she became the first woman in 50 years to burn Raavan’s effigy on the occasion of Dussehra. The actress, who’s currently in the news for her upcoming film Tejas, has begun the promotional interview. Recently, the Queen actress looked dazzling and ethereal in a red saree at the Dussehra even as she was all set to lit fire to Raavan’s effigy with bow and arrow. However, now she’s in the news for different reasons.

During a recent interview, the actress was asked about her calling her colleague Taapsee Pannu and Tanu Weds Manu co-star Swara Bhasker B-grade actresses. The actress stated the reasons behind her stated, adding that she still stands by it.

Speaking about Taapsee Pannu, first Kangana Ranaut said that she accepted the films that the Queen actress rejected. She told Times Now Navbharat, “Taapsee said that Kangana needs a double filter. She struggled from 2012-13, and finally, when she achieved success in 2016, at that time, she said, ‘Kangana needs a double filter.’ That is when my sister said that it is not right on the part of these actresses, who copy Kangana and do films that Kangana has rejected, to talk about someone like this, especially jab aap unse hi inspire ho kar apna career chala rahe hain.”

Further calling Taapsee Pannu older than her Kangana Ranaut stated that she’s inspired by and considers me her role model, then Taapse using such unpleasant words is quite extreme.

Moving on to Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut revealed that both were good friends when they were shooting for Tanu Weds Manu. However, it was only later when Bhasker started having problems with her suddenly. “People who become quite liberal and tolerant, don’t like the views of anyone else. Maybe that’s what happened with her,” said the actress.

Well, in the same interview, Kangana Ranaut also opened up about making amends with the Khans – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The actress cleared that she has never said anything reasonable about the Khans.

On the work front, after the debacle of Chandramukhi 2, Dhaakad, Thalaivii, she is now gearing up for the release of Tejas and will later be seen in Emergency.

