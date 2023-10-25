In less than a week, married ladies and girls eagerly wanting to tie the knot will be seen celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth. This day sees married and unmarried women fast from sunrise to moonrise before changing into their best red ensemble and doing a puja of the moon and their husbands. This year, several Bollywood beauties will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth.

Since the celebration in 2022, several Bollywood actresses have tied the knot and are all set to have their first vrat as married women this year. So, who are their actresses?

From Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty, scroll below to know which Bollywood beauties will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth as a ‘Mrs’ this year.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

While rumors of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating began surfacing in 2020 – during the filming of ‘Shershaah,’ the couple never publically acknowledged it. The lovebirds, however, took the plunge and tied the knot on February 7 this year in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. This year marks their first Karwa Chauth together, and we cannot wait to see their dreamy pictures begin circulating of their first vrat together.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chaddha

Since March this year, Parineeti Chopra repeatedly made the headlines as rumors of her dating politician Raghav Chadha surfaced. After months of not publically commenting on their relationship, the ‘Mission Raniganj’ actress and the MP got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The traditional Hindu wedding ceremony was a dreamy affair. This Karwa Chauth marks Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s first Karwa Chauth together.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

After almost four years of dating, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took the next step in their relationship by tying the marital knot on January 23. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at Athiya’s dad and actor Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of only close friends and family. Athiya and Rahul will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple this year.

Swara Bhaskar And Fahad Ahmad:

Swara Bhasker married her boyfriend and Fahad Ahmad – the state president of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, on February 16, 2023. Not only will this Karwa Chauth be her first one as a married woman, but it is also her first as a mother. Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 23.

Shivalika Oberoi And Abhishek Pathak

Another couple who tried the marital knot this year was Shivalika Oberoi and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak. The ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ actress and Abhishek – the son of well-known Bollywood producer Kumar Mangat, got engaged on July 24, 2022, and married in February 2023, in Goa.

Manvi Gagroo And Varun Kumar

Actress Manvi Gagroo and stand-up comedian Varun Kumar – who met through a common friend. They made their relationship public when she posted a love-filled post on Valentine’s Day. On February 23, 2023, the duo walked down the aisle in a private ceremony.

Hansika Motwani And Sohail Khaturiya

On December 4, 2022, Hansika Motwani married her longtime boyfriend, businessman Sohail Khaturiya, at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. This Karwa Chauth will be their first together as a married couple.

How excited are you to see these Bollywood beauties deck up for their first Karwa Chauth?

