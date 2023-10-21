Kiara Advani is our favorite Bollywood girl who is thriving on every front, personal or professional. She is married to the love of her life – Sidharth Malhotra, and has been delivering back-to-back hits from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Satyaprem Ki Katha. Another thing aside from her professional endeavors that has everyone impressed is her upgraded style status, which proves she is the new fashionista on the block.

Kiara and simplicity go hand-in-hand. On numerous occasions, Ki has maintained she preaches minimalism when it comes to makeup, embracing a very less is more approach. Her no-make-up appearances at airports also highlight how she has embodied what she preaches. Recently, Kiara made heads turn in another simple look, which ascertains she is just like her character Preeti from Kabir Singh IRL.

The fervor around the ongoing festive season is immense, and everybody in Bollywood is on the go to juggle it all. Kiara Advani, on Saturday, stole some time from her busy schedule to attend a Durga Pujo pandal and was seen seeking blessings sans her husband. However, what caught our eyes was the simplicity she carried in her look, bringing all the traditional feels in a simple kurta. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse.

Kiara Advani was beaming with radiance when she arrived at a Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai on Saturday in a gorgeous lime green salwar suit combo. As usual, keeping her makeup minimal with nude-toned lipstick and contouring, the ‘Shershaah‘ actress accessorized her look with oxidized jhumkas, bangles, and a tiny red bindi. She wore Kolhapuri heels with her outfit, and left her luscious locks parted slightly off-the-center open, which cascaded down her shoulder beautifully.

Kiara was all chirpy and also interacted with paps as she arrived at the pandal to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion. Check out below:

Kiara Advani recently made headlines for defending her character Preeti from Kabir Singh – a movie that received immense flak for allegedly glorifying misogyny. Her character Preeti was also at the receiving end of criticism for tolerating abuse at the hands of her partner (Kabir Singh).

Addressing the criticism, Kiara said, “I have never played a character I didn’t like. If I don’t like my character, I better not be doing the movie. We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can’t cancel everyone. She added, “If Kabir Singh didn’t start a conversation, that would be problematic. But it did, and that’s a great thing. “

Circling back to Kiara Advani’s latest look, doesn’t she remind you of Preeti from Kabir Singh? Let us know.

