Rani Mukerji Looks Graceful In A Golden Silk Saree & We Can’t Stop Humming Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rani Theme Song’ From RARKPK

Rani Mukerji is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and her ethereal, dusky beauty is known worldwide. In the time when Bollywood stereotyped women in the 90s for fair skin and cuckoo voice, Rani broke barriers and made a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. On to the series of new events, like every year, the actress appeared at the Durga Pooja pandal in Mumbai and wore a beautiful golden silk saree, and we can’t stop humming Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rani Theme Song’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Scroll below to take a look!

Rani and Kajol are cousins, and for those who don’t know, they organize the Durga Pooja pandal every year in Mumbai, where we see a lot of Bollywood celebrities gracing the event with their appearances. Now, talking about the traditional look, the actress recently sizzled in six yards of elegance, and we can’t take our eyes off her natural beauty.

YRF took to their Instagram account and shared pictures of Rani Mukerji looking no less than a goddess in a golden and rustic pink saree. Indian women and ethnic wear is a match made in heaven, and there’s no denying that.

Rani’s silk saree had an ivory-tone, rustic pink border and gold work all over. Can you ever go wrong with a silk saree, though? We guess not. Her blouse had a plunging neckline and was paired with aesthetically pleasing South Indian jewelry and golden bangles. What stole the show for us was her pretty mangalsutra and her subtle makeup.

Since the silk saree had golden work all over, and she paired a heavy necklace to layer it, Rani gave a miss on the earrings, and honestly, it didn’t really make a difference, and she looked as graceful as ever. The Mardaani actress opted for smokey pink and brown hues on the eyes with winged liner, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a matching bindi to complete the look.

For her hairdo, Rani went with the allure of gajras to bring the festive fervor that adorned her neatly tied bun, enhancing the traditional vibe of her ethnic style.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Looking at her, we can’t stop humming Rani’s theme song from RARKPK.

