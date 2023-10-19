Kriti Sanon is currently basking in glory after receiving the award for Best Actress for her film Mimi at the 69th National Awards. And, while she is busy scripting history, she is also showing us she can do it all by making some of the best choices on the fashion front, bringing her desi style to the fore, and cuing some major goals for the ongoing festive season.

Ms Sanon is the moment! Amid juggling a busy schedule – traveling between cities back and forth for the promotion of her upcoming film Ganpath, the actor is also winning hearts with her ethnic wardrobe, and she might be the mood-board for all your desi style inspo this festive season.

There’s nothing that pleases our hearts more than six yards of elegance, and who better than our Bollywood celebs to take inspo from? If you are on the lookout for the perfect saree that allows you to channel your fashionista side during Navratri, while also not feeling heavy on the shoulders, Kriti Sanon’s latest look must be it. Scroll ahead for all the deets on her outfit.

Kriti Sanon recently touched down in Ahmedabad to attend a Navratri event and served some garba night fashion goals in a blue saree with a contrasting border in the shades of powder blue and red with bandhani and ajrakh block print all over, enhanced by intricate sequin embroidery. She teamed the saree with a sleeveless blouse, and went heavy on accessorizing with a statement blue choker, elaborated oxidized bangles, and bracelets. She also carried a metallic clutch for the go.

For her glam, Kriti went with nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, and nude-toned lipstick. She tied her hair into a sleek pony with a middle partition, rounding off the perfect festive-ready look.

Check out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Kriti Sanon has carved a niche on the acting front and the National honor is a testament to her prowess as an actor, but she has also been flying high on the fashion front, and it is evident from her recent outings. We can only see the actress go from strength to strength. What are your thoughts?

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Is A True-Blue Fashionista As She Serves The Perfect Style Statement By Teaming Up A Floral Blazer & Shorts- Ditch Your Monotonous Formals For This S*xy Boss Babe Fit ASAP!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News