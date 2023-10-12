Tiger Shroff has been among the biggest action stars of Bollywood, but things haven’t gone right so far for him. Now, with his Ganapath releasing next Friday, the actor will be looking for a bounce back at the box office. Apart from him, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Here’s how much impact its trailer had, as far as day 1 is concerned!

Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2, which had clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 on Eid 2022. As the time wasn’t going right for Bollywood back then, both biggies opened much lower than expected, with Tiger scoring an edge with his sequel. Even during the gloomy phase, the actor did attract the audience to theatres on the opening day as his film had clocked 7 crores on day 1.

Now, as Bollywood is enjoying its solid phase, things could turn in favor of Tiger Shroff‘s Ganapath. The trailer of the film was unveiled a couple of days ago. It isn’t anything extraordinary and falls into the same zone as Tiger’s action films. Still, watching the actor doing breathtaking action is always a delight, but apart from that, there’s nothing special about the promo.

Yes, compared to Heropanti 2, Ganapath’s trailer is a lot better and promises to be an action extravaganza. If not for all, it definitely attracts the attention of action lovers. The film is just 8 days away from its release, and dropping the trailer so late could be a dicey choice as such a strategy works only for films that are high on buzz and audience are well aware of their arrival, for example- Jawan.

So, considering the impact of the trailer, it seems that Ganapath will open between 5-8 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. No matter how bad the product was, Heropanti 2 still had that sequel factor working for it. Here, it’s a fresh film and totally relies on promotional material.

What are your thoughts? What will be the day 1 score of Ganapath? Share with us through comments.

