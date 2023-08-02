Tiger Shroff never misses an opportunity to make headlines among fitness freaks on social media. The star has a massive fan following, often shares fitness reels and pictures on his social media, and is known for performing high-octane action sequences in his films. Earlier today, the star was spotted in the city flaunting his bare body, and netizens are now trolling him for the same online. Scroll below to watch the video!

Tiger is popular on social media, with over 37 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional life, and we love how he never fails to inspire people around him with his fitness freak nature.

Now talking about his latest appearance, Tiger Shroff was spotted leaving his gym earlier today and flaunted his bare body to the paparazzi. Now, this, for obvious reasons, was a dream come true for his fans, haha.

He walked towards his car and was trying to wear his t-shirt and mid-way posed for the paps showcasing his ripped physique. Instant Bollywood took to their Instagram and shared the video of Tiger Shroff; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Tiger ki body ne to apni disha he Badal di”

Another user commented, “Body to thik but flim to sirf body se to nhi chalti Thora time mile to acting sikhe to acha hota..😶😬💀💀…..”

A third went, “Nowadays chapri people do these kind of things trust me”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Tiger Shroff’s latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

