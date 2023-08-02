Karan Johar’s comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been garnering rave reviews from one and all. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, the film has been in the news for different reasons. While the lead actors are being praised for their acting chops, its veteran actor – Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi – have been in the news owing to their hot smooch in the film. Ever since the film hit the big screens, their onscreen kiss has created an uproar on social media and how.

Now after Dharmendra, Shabana has reacted to the controversy around the film while revealing husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar’s reaction to the same. Scroll down for details

In a recent interview, when Shabana Azmi was asked about the fuss around her hot smooch with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she said she never thought it will blow so much out of proportion. Speaking to Zoom TV, she said, “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting, it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Further when she was asked about husband Javed Akhar’s reaction, Shabaza Azmi told the portal, “Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.”

Earlier spilling the beans on the same, Karan Johar had called Shabana Azmi a ‘trooper’ and a ‘master actor’. He had further revealed that there was no debate or question regarding the kissing scene. Even Dharamendra told him it’s okay, it is to be done, fine.

