Karan Johar is currently basking in the success of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Helmed by the filmmaker himself, the film, which has an ensemble cast of Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, has been making the right kind of noise at the box office. Amid all the positive responses, the lead actors have become the talk of the town owing to the lack of chemistry between them. Not only that, it has also made headlines for its music.

In a recent interview, KJo was asked about the lack of chemistry between the lead actors and the film’s flop music. In the same interview, he also opened up about Alia and Ranveer being compared to Kajol and SRK Rukh Khan.

Speaking to Film Companion, when Karan Johar was asked about the lacking chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, he replied saying, “Yeh kahaan se aaya mujhe samajh hi nahi aata, unki itni chemistry hai. How can you show chemistry in two minutes? There was so much chatter about that hair-flip. I didn’t even notice it, I was like, ‘Did he really move his head? Okay maybe.’ I saw it later….”

Later opened up about the comparison, he said said, “How can you live up to that? You can’t, right? But I still wanted to satisfy my urge to go to Kashmir and shoot a love song. Hoga comparison, of course hoga. Maine hi woh gaane banaye hain, main phirse kar raha hoon.”

On the flop music album, Karan Johar added, “Let me tell you, this music will all start picking up now, because you’ll have context. And the melodies are beautiful. I still believe Pritam is a genius, Amitabh Bhattacharya is a genius. You’ll find yourself liking all of the songs once the album is dropped. Initially, there’s too much pressure. You’re waiting for your first song to top the charts, and not every song can these days. It’s a really tough, crowded market. I’m very proud of the music of the film, and I never bought into the criticism because I believe the music is strong… Those songs will have a life of their own now, they will have a long shelf-life. They just needed the film.”

