Kangana Ranaut, who’s currently in the news for slamming Karan Johar left, right and centre for his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently watched Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film has been making waves at the box office, despite facing a clash with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer Barbie. Both the top Hollywood films are garnering rave reviews from one and all across the globe. Now, the latest one to review the film is the Queen actress.

After bashing Karan in back-to-back Insta posts, the actress stepped out to watch Nolan’s Oppenheimer. She later took to social media to review the film. However, soon a netizen asked her about her thoughts on the Bhagavad Gita quotes being recited in the film during a s*x scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When a user asked, “What about the scene related to BhagwadGita ? Seems like intentional,” Kangana Ranaut replied saying, “Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishu … now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form …”

Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishu … now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form … — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2023

Later when another user asked her about her favourite scene, Kangana Ranaut replied saying, “When the final explosion happens, the deafening silence and blinding fire, we cut to Oppenheimer face and there is a voice over “ And now I am the destroyer of the world … “ it reminded me of Kurukshetra battle when lord Vishnu took Virat roop before Arjuna who was blinded by his light and Lord Vishnu said “ सब प्राणी मुझीसे उत्पन्न होकर मुझीमें समा जाते हैं” I It was a gorgeous built up to that moment, I was stunned and enthralled!!”

When the final explosion happens, the deafening silence and blinding fire, we cut to Oppenheimer face and there is a voice over “ And now I am the destroyer of the world … “ it reminded me of Kurukshetra battle when lord Vishnu took Virat roop before Arjuna who was blinded by… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2023

Meanwhile, reviewing the film Kangana Ranaut Tweeted, “Oppenheimer day … what a wonderful film … fine blend of Physics, Politics and History everything that I love!! If there is something called cinematic orgasm then for me this is it #Oppenheimer.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s take on Bhagavad Gita controversy.

Must Read: Jawan Destroying Records! Shah Rukh Khan’s Zinda Banda With Almost 35 Million Views In Under 24 Hours Becomes The Most Viewed Bollywood Track Beating Prabhas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News