Actor R Madhavan’s son, Vedaant, is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids. He has been making all of us proud of his extraordinary achievements in swimming by winning several medals on the national and international stage. Most of his photos and videos often seem to go viral and the latest one is not an exception. In the now-viral video, Vedaant can be seen learning how to drive. The clip, which has been shared by Dubai-based driving school Galadari Motor Driving Centre, shows the ace-swimmer sitting inside a white Porsche with his driving instructor.

In the video, the star kid, dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts, said, “Hi, I am Vedaant Madhavan, and today I am at the Galadari Motor Driving Centre. I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can’t wait to get my (driving) licence.”

However, Vedaant, who has been mostly receiving positive comments for his feats till now, has got mixed reactions on this video. Many on social media could not deal with the fact that R Madhavan’s son is learning how to drive in a Porsche. An Instagram user commented, “Learning to drive in a f****** PORSCHE (crying emoji)… come on!”, while another one wrote, “Okay I learned driving on what? Maruti 800 (laughing emoji).” A third comment read, “Maruti 800 left the chat…” One user called him, “Timothee Chalamet from Shivajinagar”.

Another Instagram user joked, “Ones who learnt on 800 Please raise your hand.” One netizen also asked, “So you are saying that you are learning driving in a PORSCHE. Am I the only one who learned driving in a Maruti 800 or Alto?” However, in response to this, a user commented, “In Dubai, it’s common. If you are having an above-average salary, mostly premium cars are there.”

Meanwhile, there were some well-wishers as well who wished him luck for getting his license soon. One user said, “Awesome.. keep growing. You’ll get your licence soon (heart emoji).”

Vedaant, who won medals for India at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year, has no plans to join the film industry like his father. Earlier in an interview with The New Indian Express, R Madhavan had said, “I am very happy that Vedaant is following his dream, he has a long way to go.”

What are your thoughts on R Madhavan’s son getting trolled online for a bizarre reason? Tell us in the space below.

