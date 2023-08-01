Seema Haider is India’s trending name right now. The woman, who hails from Pakistan, entered India illegally through Nepal to meet her hero Sachin with whom she fell in love online while playing PubG! Leaving her husband and kids behind in Pakistan, the woman in question wants to lead a new life with Sachin in India and now her love story has received a dramatic Veer-Zara twist with a Bollywood director offering Seema, a film on her cross-border romance!

Reports suggest that a filmmaker was touched to know that after entering India, life has been tough for Seema Haider. In fact, Sachin’s life has also made difficult due to the political tensions between the two nations involved. Amidst this crisis, the duo is facing difficulties to earn bread for their living and is struggling with poverty and financial crisis.

So filmmaker Amit Jani has offered them a film based on their love story, giving them a major Veer-Zara moment! Amit Jani owns a production house called Jani Firefox and he has already been making a film on the infamous Udaipur murder case of a tailor. The film has been titled A Tailor Murder Story! Now Aaj Tak has reported that Amit Jani has offered Seema Haider a lead role in his film.

Aaj Tak reports that Amit Jani was not in favour of Seema Haider residing in India, and he protested as well. But when he came to know that the woman is struggling for food and basic amenities he felt it is his responsibility as an Indian to provide the woman her basic rights as a human being. So his production house has, in turn, approached Seema for the film.

Seema Haider has been told that she can work on the film, which will be based on her love story with Sachin, and she, in turn, will be paid for her work on the film as an actor. However, she has not replied to the offer yet!

However, this Veer-Zara-fied love story of Seema and Sachin has taken over the nation in the past few days. Some have been targetting the woman calling her a spy from Pakistan in India, just like Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) was wrongly accused of being a spy in Pakistan from India in Yash Chopra‘s epic romance. Seema and Sachin’s love story is still facing backlash from society while all they want is a peaceful and happy life!

