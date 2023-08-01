Shah Rukh Khan has been on a roll this year, starting from Pathaan and is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming biggie ‘Jawan’. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, with Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in it. The makers released the film’s first song titled ‘Zinda Banda’, which has become the most-viewed Bollywood song on YouTube, crossing over 34 million views in just 24 hours. Whoa, SRK is back, baby and how.

For those who don’t know, SRK’s upcoming release is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The hype around the film is very strong, and the teaser has created quite a stir among the audience and is scheduled to release next month.

Now talking about the song in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’, Zinda Banda, the song was released yesterday and marks the full-fledged Hindi debut of Anirudh Ravichander. The song reportedly has over 34.6 million views on YouTube and has surpassed Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Gujju Pataka’ with 34 million views and Prabhas starrer ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with 32 million views.

Zinda Banda is released on T-series’ YouTube channel, and Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper as usual in it, and his fans are going gaga over him yet again.

Take a look at the song below:

Oh man, we can’t take our eyes off of Shah Rukh Khan wearing red in Zinda Banda!

The song is already a hit among the fans, and we can’t wait to see how the film performs at the box office upon release. What are your thoughts on the SRK starrer defeating Prabhas and Kartik Aaryan’s songs on YouTube? Tell us in the space below.

