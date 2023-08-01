Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally painting the town red with an evergreen shade of romance, breaking from Barbie and Oppenheimer’s pink and monochromes. The talk of the town recently has been a kissing scene from the film, which was shot between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and is an integral part of the film. Dharam ji opened up about shooting the kissing scene calling it a necessity.

Now, director Karan Johar has opened up on shooting the scene between the two veterans and how they received the idea of kissing on-screen. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi play Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s respective grandparents in the film however, now the spoiler is evident that even Dharam ji and Shabana play lovers along with Rocky Ranveer Singh and Rani Alia Bhatt.

Recently while talking to Film Companion, Karan Johar opened up on the much-talked-about scene. Anupama Chopra asked him if it was a herculean task to convince the two actors to perform it. He said, “No (it was not hard to convince either of the actors). Shabana ji is a trooper. She is a master actor. What an actor, she is a baap actor (great actor). There was no question. Dharam ji (Dharmendra) was like ‘Haan karna hai toh karna hai (if it has to be done, it has to be done)’. Two great veterans just performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. I needed it to be a peck; that was what I wanted.”

Karan Johar continued talking about the chemistry of the scene. He explained, “One of my all-time favourites is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar (from the 1961 film Hum Dono) and it had to be their song because that’s what she says in the dialogue about ‘Mall Road pe woh walks, hum dono ka woh re-run, humara woh favourite gana (Mall Road walks, our re-run, our favourite song). And that became the thematic kind of connection of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) as well. It was just glorious to see them (Dharmendra and Shabana)..”

However, this is not the first time when Dharmendra has shared a kiss with an actress. He last did it for Anurag Basu’s Life In A…Metro where he played a long lost lover and friend to actress Nafisa Ali. Regarding kissing Shabana Azmi for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra recently opened up to News18 and said, “I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I would do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving great word of mouth and response from the audience and growing strong at the Box Office.

